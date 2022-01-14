New Braunfels ranked as one of the hottest neighborhoods in U.S.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

A San Antonio-area community has ranked as one of the hottest neighborhoods in the nation for homebuyers.

Homebuying platform Opendoor calculated the top 10 ZIP codes in the country last year, based on data from local multiple listing services. The list ranked neighborhoods by the number of homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing.

Many of the hottest neighborhoods in the country are in the Sun Belt, not a surprise to anyone following the national housing market. Three other Texas cities made the list — Leander and Katy in the Austin area and Forney in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“One of the commonalities in this top 10 list? A warm climate,” wrote Rob Reiling, head of city operations for Opendoor, in a report. “From Tennessee to Texas to Georgia to San Diego, Americans are relocating for a number of reasons — and enjoying comfortable weather is one of the perks.”

The 78130 ZIP code, which includes most of New Braunfels plus surrounding areas, ranked No. 4.

The full list includes:

Clarksville, Tenn., 37042 Leander, Texas, 78641 Katy, Texas, 77494 New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 Yukon, Okla., 73099 Loganville, Ga., 30052 Forney, Texas, 75126 Temecula, Calif., 92592 Greater downtown San Diego, 92101 Celebration, Fla., 34747

New Braunfels is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, having grown 56.6% over the last decade, U.S. Census data found. Given its close proximity to both San Antonio and Austin, the city has become popular with transplants both from Texas and from out of state.

Chris Westrom, senior general manager for Opendoor in San Antonio, said New Braunfels’ access to big-city amenities while still having natural spots to explore helped propel it to the top of the list.

“There’s convenience when you want it, and it’s easy to get outside and away from people when you don’t,” Westrom said in an email. “Texas offers no state income taxes, not to mention nice weather, which are only two reasons why people are flocking to the state.”

The region’s housing market continues to attract attention nationwide. Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) ranked San Antonio No. 4 on its list of the top hottest housing markets in 2022.

Austin, which took the top spot last year, dropped to No. 10 due to decelerating home-value growth, according to a Zillow economist.

Westrom said he expects suburban areas with larger, newer and affordable homes will continue to be popular.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen the market consistently strengthen,” Westrom said. “Assuming no changes in interest rates, there’s little reason to believe the market will decline this year.”

