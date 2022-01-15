Buc-ee’s in Tennessee will soon dethrone New Braunfels store as world’s largest

The world’s largest convenience store will no longer be located in New Braunfels.

Although the 66,335 square foot Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels off of Interstate 35 previously held the record, a new Buc-ee’s store that’s being constructed in Tennessee will soon take the ranking, according to a report from WYMT-TV.

The new Buc-ee’s store was announced last year and will be located in Sevierville, spanning over 74,000 square feet on a 200-acre lot.

Construction is already underway and the site will also feature more than 120 fueling pumps, electric car charging stations and a car wash over 250-feet long, according to WYMT-TV.

New Braunfels officials took to Facebook and TikTok recently, sharing the bittersweet news to the dramatic tune of “Enchanted” by Taylor Swift with hashtags: #pleasedontbeinlovewithsomeoneelse and #dontleaveme.

Ad

Cough...Buc-ee's...cough, we prefer not to play second fiddle... Posted by City Of New Braunfels - Government on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Buc-ee’s is known not just for its size, but for it’s BBQ, restrooms and friendly service. The new location in Tennessee hopes to be a one-stop-shop for Smoky Mountains visitors.

Despite the melodramatics, the City of New Braunfels said it “can’t stay mad” at Buc-ee’s for its new business move.

If you have yet to visit a Buc-ee’s, there are several stores scattered throughout Texas, Florida, Georgia and Alabama. To find one nearest you, click here.

More on KSAT:

Let’s rodeo, San Antonio! Plan your 2022 rodeo.