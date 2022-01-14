Let’s rodeo, San Antonio! Plan your 2022 rodeo.

SAN ANTONIO – We’re a couple of weeks into 2022 guys, how are you feeling?

The COVID-19 pandemic put a hitch in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s giddyup (where the heck is that phrase even from) in 2021, but, for now, the 2022 event is currently set to go on as scheduled.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 10-27 at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Tickets are already on sale.

My favorite part has always been mutton bustin’. It’s a fan favorite and takes place during every rodeo performance, with the exception of the finals.

2022 San Antonio Rodeo Entertainment Lineup

Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10

Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11

Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Wade Bowen: 1 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA) (2021 CMA)

Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15

Sam Hunt: 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 16

Ludacris: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17

Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18

Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19

Country singer/ actor Tim McGraw (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Mickey Guyton: 1 a.m., Sunday, February 20

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)

Little Big Town: 7 p.m., Monday, February 21

3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)

Texas Storytellers: Kevin Fowler, Jack Ingram, Kolby Cooper, Cory Morrow and Mike Ryan: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23 (following Ranch Rodeo)

Brett Young: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 24

STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25

Jimmie Allen: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26

Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)

KSAT Korral

Have you ever seen hundreds of longhorns take over Houston Street? Save the date to join the KSAT family as we safely celebrate our historic Texas roots and kick off the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive.

Ad

Want to party with the KSAT talent? Sign up for exclusive Insider content and get access to purchase tickets to the KSAT Korral, which will take place Feb. 5.

KSAT Korral - a KSAT Insiders exclusive. (KSAT 12)

Cattle Drive

Longhorn cattle will fill the streets of San Antonio once again during the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive on Feb. 5. If you don’t watch from the KSAT Korral (see above) you can check it out on TV.

The SA Live crew will be live from the parade with Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage hosting and Jennifer Struski and David Elder reporting along the parade route.

If you haven’t seen Elder’s Cattle Cam coverage you have to check it out. I’ve actually been down there covering it with him 4 out of the last 5 years and it’s really awesome.

Courtesy: WESTERN HERITAGE PARADE & CATTLE DRIVE

The parade is free and runs through the streets of downtown San Antonio.

Ad

The Vaquero Cook-Off takes place just before the parade starts from 8 to 11 a.m. in Market Square. It’s also free to the public and there will be live music in addition to food and drinks.

Charreada

Charreada is Mexico’s official sport. It originated in the 16th century, predating and inspiring, the American Rodeo.

It was popularized by the charros of Jalisco and the nation of Mexico and upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican Horsemanship.

“The first charreadas were ranch work competitions between haciendas,” according to the San Antonio Rodeo. “The competing charros often came from families with a tradition of Charreada, and teams today are often made up from extended families who have been performing for up to five generations. It is best described as a mix of rodeo skills and dressage, with riders showing traditional competitive roping and ranch skills, but also exquisite costumes, custom tack and horse grooming and horsemanship skills.”

Ad

The Charreada for San Antonio Rodeo 2022 will take place at the Freeman Coliseum on Feb. 27.

Mutton Bustin’

Because it’s one of my favorite things... I’m sharing photos of adorable kids riding sheep. You’re welcome.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Mutton Bustin'

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

(KPRC2)

Fun facts: Children must be between the ages of 4 and 7 and weigh less than 55 pounds to participate in mutton bustin’. Contestants are randomly drawn from a pool of qualified entries every year. Want to sign your kiddo up? Registration generally takes place each September.

Prize Wheel

KSAT Insiders are getting a chance to spin a prize wheel on-air during SA Live and it’s loaded with cool stuff.

Think of it like a game show. It’s a new membership benefit for Insiders (which is free to join by the way) and you can sign up online.

Ad

The prizes for February include:

Penthouse stay at Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk valued at $600

Thompson spa for two valued at $800

Thompson spa “ME DAY” valued at $500

King room stay at Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk valued at $375

Landrace lunch for two valued at $85

Landrace breakfast for two valued at $60

Additional opportunities to spin the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel will be shared throughout the year via the members-only newsletter The Roundup and social media.

Pro Tip: Visit the Thompson Hotel when there’s a full moon. The view from the top is amazing.

Know of any exciting upcoming events you think people would be interested in? Feel free to email me your ideas - mpatton@ksat.com.

Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist