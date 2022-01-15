57º

Local News

San Antonio mom urges public to donate blood amid shortage

Brandi Morkovsky leads by example, donating blood one year after toddler daughter was diagnosed with cancer

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Tags: Blood donation, Red Cross

SAN ANTONIO – On the eve of Saturday’s community blood drive at the AT&T Center, a San Antonio mom urged everyone to roll up their sleeves.

“There’s a crisis now, and we need people to donate,” said Brandi Morkovsky.

Blood donation is a personal issue for Morkovsky. Her daughter, Amy, relies on blood transfusions to stay alive.

The 3-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia on Jan. 13, 2021. In the last year, Amy received seven blood transfusions.

“This year has felt like 10 [years]. When she was diagnosed on that day…it was incredibly difficult,” Morkovsky said.

According to the Red Cross, cancer patients, accident victims, and people with blood disorders also depend on donations.

Unfortunately, Morkovsky worried her daughter won’t be able to continue depending on those donations.

This week, the Red Cross declared it’s first-ever national blood crisis, saying not enough people are donating blood.

To help, Morkovsky took matters into her own hands. Earlier this week, she donated blood through the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

“I was scared. I knew I had to do it for Amy and for those who need it. I don’t have her blood type. But for those who need [my type], I wanted to do it,” she said.

Morkovsky urged everyone to do the same, if possible.

“It’s one poke and 15 minutes of your time…and once you’re done, you’ve saved a life,” she said.

Saturday’s blood drive is taking place at the AT&T Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

About the Author:

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

