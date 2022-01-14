WATCH LIVE: San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Wolff to address blood crisis

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff are going to address the blood shortage that is affecting patient care at local hospitals.

They will speak at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Donor Pavilion at 11 a.m. on Friday. Their remarks will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to officials, the shortage in blood supply amid the pandemic could result in postponed surgeries and delayed treatments. The shortage has caused hospitals to ration blood supplies and make “difficult decisions” on who gets transfusions, authorities said.

To schedule a blood donation, click here.

Read more: