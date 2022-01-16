49º

Search underway for missing 77-year-old man in Edinburg, police say

Juan Tellez-Rodriguez was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on S. 12th Avenue

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Juan Tellez-Rodriguez. (KSAT/Edinburg PD)

EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening in the disappearance of Juan Tellez-Rodriguez. Authorities said he was last seen on foot at 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of S. 12th Avenue in Edinburg.

Tellez-Rodriguez is described as having white hair and brown eyes. He’s also diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety,” police said.

Anyone with more information on Tellez-Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Edinburg PD at 956-289-7700.

