Police find injured man, bloody scene while responding to shooting call on South Side

Man was shot in the arm and abdomen

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man was found shot on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road, according to SAPD. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital overnight.

Officers responded to the shooting call just after 1 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road, near Gerald Avenue.

They found a man in his 30s shot in the arm and abdomen in front of a building in the complex. In a nearby building, they found a crime scene where blood covered the floor.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

No information about the gunman or motive was released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

