2 arrested after allegedly bringing gun into West Side Catholic church during service, Archdiocese says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in custody after an incident involving a gun inside a West Side Catholic church that caused parishioners to flee the building during morning services, according to the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

The incident happened during the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church in the 1500 block of Saltillo St.

Officials with the Archdiocese of San Antonio said a young man appeared to be “acting strangely” in the foyer of the church. He was dropped off by a van that had another person waiting inside.

The man walked into the foyer, made the Sign of the Cross and gestured that he had a weapon, according to archdiocese officials. Two witnesses were in the foyer — an usher and a representative from Rightway Imaging, who was at the church to conduct health screenings for parishioners.

The healthcare worker went into the sanctuary and yelled to the priest and the congregation that there was a man with a gun in the foyer, officials said.

Parishioners quickly exited the building, as did the man with the gun. However, before the man got back into the van, he showed the weapon and pointed it briefly toward the church before leaving the scene, officials said.

It’s unknown if any shots were fired or if there were any injuries.

Authorities arrested the man and the other person inside of the van soon two blocks away from the parish, according to the Archdiocese. It’s unclear what charges the two people are facing.

Security remained at the parish for its 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. mass services.

“Gratitude and prayers are offered for the quick thinking individuals and law enforcement that this situation was resolved in a peaceful manner with no harm. The security and safety of our parishioners and church personnel is paramount for the archdiocese,” the Archdiocese of San Antonio said in a statement.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for further details but is still awaiting a statement.

