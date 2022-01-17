49º

SAPD investigating after man found fatally shot inside vehicle

Man was found in the 3700 block of Pleasanton Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside a South Side apartment complex.

A resident called 911 and reported the man just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 3700 block of Pleasanton Road.

SAPD and SAFD arrived at the scene and determined the man suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified but SAPD said he was in his 20s-30s.

Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner’s office responded to the call.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

