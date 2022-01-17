Motorcyclist killed after crashing into back of emergency vehicle stopped along Loop 410

Authorities at the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on Monday, Jan 17, 2022 at Southwest Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into the back of a TxDOT Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) patrol vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road.

San Antonio police said the man, 59, crashed at 2:40 a.m. Monday on Southwest Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road, located on the Southwest Side. He died at the scene.

The HERO patrol vehicle was at the scene of a separate accident that happened earlier, officers said.

Police believe the rider was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The man has not been identified.

The accident is under investigation.

