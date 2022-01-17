1 dead, 1 injured in fire at North Side home

SAFD at a fire in the 100 block of Brightwood Place on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities said one person has died and another person was injured in a fire at a home on the North Side on Monday morning.

San Antonio firefighters were called to the blaze in the 100 block of Brightwood Place, not far from Broadway and Nacogdoches Road just before 4:30 a.m.

Details surrounding the fire are unknown at this time, but San Antonio police confirmed a woman died and a man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities said three dogs died in the fire.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.

