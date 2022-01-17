37º

LIVE

Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in fire at North Side home

A man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, North Side
SAFD at a fire in the 100 block of Brightwood Place on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities said one person has died and another person was injured in a fire at a home on the North Side on Monday morning.

San Antonio firefighters were called to the blaze in the 100 block of Brightwood Place, not far from Broadway and Nacogdoches Road just before 4:30 a.m.

Details surrounding the fire are unknown at this time, but San Antonio police confirmed a woman died and a man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities said three dogs died in the fire.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 11 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter