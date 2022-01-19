Kung Fu Saloon kicks off opening weekend in San Antonio with free skee ball and dancing

SAN ANTONIO – A new arcade-themed bar with a vintage vibe opened on San Antonio’s northside over the weekend.

Kung Fu Saloon, which already has locations in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth, opened to the public right next to its sister bar Camp 1604.

Patrons can play free skee ball or belt it out in one of the karaoke rooms.

“Camp 1604 and Kung Fu Saloon are now part of a very fun and exciting area of San Antonio, and we look forward to offering a great experience to the area’s residents,” said Bri Domowitz, marketing director of KPG Hospitality, which owns the venue.

“Home of the Pickle shots, we brought this Austin based concept Kung Fu Saloon to San Antonio,” Domowitz said. “We specialize in late night dance parties, private karaoke rooms, 18+ vintage arcade games, free skee ball and more.”

Kung Fu Saloon locations also participate in a “Drink 4 a Cause” event once a month, which has contributed more than $250,000 to area charities since 2009.

Ad

“The idea is simple. Show up, enjoy a drink or two, play some old school games and we’ll donate 15% of that day’s happy hour drink sales to a local non-profit,” according to the website.

Kung Fu Saloon is located at 5535 North Loop 1604 near Top Golf and Andretti’s Indoor Karting and is 21+ only.

Hours for Camp 1604 are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.