Camp-themed beer garden celebrates grand opening on San Antonio’s North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A large beer garden called Camp 1604 is officially opening Monday on San Antonio’s North Side.

The 12,000 sq. ft venue combines an 8,000 square foot outside space and a 4,000 square foot interior complete with TVs, games, ping pong, adult see-saws an archery range and simulated ax throwing.

Camp 1604 has more than 60 beers on tap and will also offer food from Holy Smoke food truck.

The 8,000 square foot outside space is dog friendly and has picnic tables, Adirondack and camping chairs to round out the venue’s theme.

KPG Hospitality, which owns Camp 1604, is building another themed bar near the venue called Kung Fu Saloon.

Kung Fu Saloon is a vintage arcade-themed bar that already has locations in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth. It’s slated to open on Jan. 4.

“We’re proud to create unique spaces and experiences where friends can gather to socialize while they enjoy good food, great drinks and activities,” said Bri Domowitz, marketing director of KPG Hospitality. “Camp 1604 and Kung Fu Saloon are now part of a very fun and exciting area of San Antonio, and we look forward to offering a great experience to the area’s residents.”

Camp 1604 is located at 5535 North Loop 1604 near Top Golf and Andretti’s Indoor Karting and is 21+ only.

Hours for Camp 1604 are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.