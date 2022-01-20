💻 Kids wanna know: How does Google gather information? What does it take to be a technology leader?

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and noun, an educational platform designed to provide engaging content online for students and teachers.

Kids, did you know there was once a time without Google and search engines? Can you imagine a world and having to look through books and newspaper articles for bits of information?

Not that long ago people used encyclopedias and news clippings as a source of information. Not their cellphones.

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” students interviewed technology executive Amy Eschliman, who works for Google Cloud Retail Industry Solutions and asked what it’s like to do the job she does.

Students learned what skills are needed and what it means to be a senior vice president of a company like Google. They learned what type of education skills a leader needs, along with how Google gathers and delivers its information.

They also learned some of the different types of jobs that are presently at a company like Google.

You can watch the extended interview shorts for more from the interview.

Fast Facts

Google sponsors a program called “Women Will” in which 37 million women across 49 countries have been trained to run their own business and use digital services.

Almost half of the people who are in charge of Google are women.

The Google.org Impact Challenge commits $25 million to fund organizations to provide women and girls with the resources they need to reach their potential and thrive.

