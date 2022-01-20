Woman shot during altercation inside her North Side apartment, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot inside her North Side apartment late Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was shot inside her North Side apartment late Wednesday night.

Officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the Summit Apartments in the 1950 block of Larkspur Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and West Avenue after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a woman in her 20s was shot during an altercation with a man inside her apartment. The man then fled the scene.

SAPD said the man was spotted on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, but he has not yet been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police did not say what the argument was about. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.