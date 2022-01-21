AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Austin believed to have been abducted by man, 28

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for a 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo from Austin who police said was abducted by a 28-year-old Hector Avila.

AUSTIN, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for a 14-year-old girl from Austin who police said was abducted by a 28-year-old man.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Hillary Salcedo, who law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Hillary is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

Police are looking for Hector Avila in connection with her abduction, a news release said.

Avila is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has multiple tattoos on his shoulder. He was last heard from in Austin, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

