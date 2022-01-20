Jury trials in Bexar County suspended until March 1 due to omicron surge

SAN ANTONIO – It will be another month before in-person jury trials will take place in Bexar County.

Local Administrative Judge Rosie Alvarado issued an order Thursday suspending jury service until March 1.

The order explains that after consulting with the local health authority who advised that the current rise in COVID-19 cases is expected to peak in mid-February, the court has determined the best course of action is to suspend jury service.

The latest order also requires anybody entering any of the county’s court buildings to wear a face mask and encourages all courts to consider moving, as much as possible, to remote proceedings.

This is the third time jury trials have been suspended. First when the pandemic began in 2020, then they reopened June 2021, closed during the spike in Delta variant cases in August, reopened again in Oct. and then closed right before the new year started.

Metro Health’s COVID-19 website reported 6,450 new cases on Wednesday.

Below is a copy of the latest order.

