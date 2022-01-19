Community Labs to suspend COVID-19 testing on Thursday due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – Community Labs will suspend COVID-19 testing on Thursday at its public collection sites due to potential freezing rain and dangerous driving conditions.

Most of the locations require customers to line up outdoors, and Community Labs does not want to put people at risk in the cold.

Testing will be suspended at the Community Labs public testing locations listed below on Thursday, Jan. 20, but will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday at all locations.

Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St. 78215

Palo Alto College Building 20, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. 78224

Building 20 – Performing Arts Center

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio, TX 78203

Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive, 78227

Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St., 78237

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd., 78220

Wonderland Mall of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201 (Lower level beneath Burlington.)

Converse Old City Hall, 407 South Seguin. 78109

Community Labs is a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that provides free COVID-19 PCR tests at six Metro Health sites and two Bexar County locations. All locations are walk-up only. Pre-registration at CLTEST.ORG is encouraged but not required. The wait times are averaging 15 – 35 minutes, with the longest lines evident during the opening hour at each location.

