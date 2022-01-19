COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 38.8% in Bexar County, Metro Health reports

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is reporting a COVID-19 positivity rate of 38.3%, a 7.3% change from last week’s rate of 31%.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 Numbers

Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 5,413 new cases and a 7-day moving average of 6,140 cases. There were seven new deaths reported, according to the data. Nineteen new deaths have been reported over the past seven days, totaling 5,013 since the pandemic began.

Website now live: Order free COVID-19 tests from the government

There are 1,197 COVID patients in local hospitals with 249 in ICU and 105 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 10% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

Progress and Warning Indicators

The progress and warning indicators — including two-week case comparison, hospital trends, average case rate and positivity rate — are critical. Hospital stress is severe. These indicators are updated on Tuesdays.

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.

A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about other city no-cost testing sites.

