How to get free COVID-19 tests from the government

A COVID-19 test is pictured at NG Biotech, a start-up that makes an array of medical tests, including kits for use at home and by medical professionals to detect COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 surges through the U.S. and with at-home testing kits in short supply, the government is stepping in to offer up to four free tests per household.

Starting Jan. 19, four free tests can be ordered through Covidtests.gov. There will also not be any shipping costs related to the COVID-19 tests.

“Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the Biden administration said in a statement.

It is recommended that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 use an at-home test at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The Biden administration has purchased one billion at-home rapid tests to give out. Half of those will be available on the website starting Wednesday.

Tests are expected to ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

“To ensure equity and access for all Americans, the Administration will also launch a call line to help those unable to access the website to place orders, and work with national and local community-based organizations to support the nation’s hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in requesting tests,” according to a statement from the White House.

Private insurance companies are also required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, as of Jan. 15.

