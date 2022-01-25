Got old tech cluttering your closets? Here’s what to do with it

Got a drawer full of old cellphones or a closet cluttered with computers you don’t use any more? There are some easy ways to responsibly get rid of your old electronics and maybe make a little cash.

“There are a lot of different online marketplaces that make is really easy for you to sell your old computers and devices,” said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Yael Grauer. “You might want to do a little bit of research ahead of time to make sure that you’re pricing it appropriately.”

Even if it’s broken, someone may want it. On Ebay, a broken Macbook Pro priced at $350 was getting interest.

If you don’t want the hassle of listing a gadget yourself, there are several online buy-back sites such as BuyBackWorld.com and Gazelle.com. They give you a quote, and when you accept the offer, you ship your devices to them by using a prepaid shipping label.

You can also donate your old tech. Those computers, printers, tablets and phones that are just collecting dust can be valuable to a family that doesn’t have the resources to buy them.

The website Digitunity.org will match you with local prequalified organizations that will give your old computer new life. Just put in your zip code and you’ll see a list of organizations.

Donating your old cell phones or tablets to CellPhonesForSoldiers.com helps them provide international calling cards to troops.

The Hearing Aid Project, hearingaiddonations.org, will refurbish your old hearing aids for low-income people nationwide.

Whatever you do, don’t throw them in the trash. They contain chemicals that may be hazardous to the environment.

Another option is to recycle them. The website Earth911.com will provide a list of local recycling locations.

And, before you get rid of old electronics, be sure to wipe the hard drive.