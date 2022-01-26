San Marcos man on Hays County Most Wanted list arrested

Hays County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 58-year-old Robert Bernal for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A 58-year-old San Marcos man who was on the Hays County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted list has been arrested.

According to a news release, Robert Bernal was arrested Tuesday evening at a home in San Marcos by Hays County Sheriff’s deputies.

Bernal was added to the Hays County Most Wanted list for a warrant on a charge of aggravated assault of a child, authorities said.

He was arrested after Hays County Crime Stoppers received information that Bernal was at a home in San Marcos. Deputies said within 15 minutes, Bernal was in custody.

Hays County Sheriff said he wants to remind the public that tips like these could earn up to $1000.00 in reward money, is completely anonymous, and protected by law from even court discovery.

More on KSAT: