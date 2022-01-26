SILVER ALERT: Austin police searching for missing 80-year-old woman

Officials say Arminda Guerra was last seen at 8:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wagon Trail in Austin

AUSTIN – Austin police are searching for a missing 80-year-old woman with a diagnosed cognitive impairment last seen Tuesday morning, according to a Silver Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials say Arminda Guerra was last seen at 8:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wagon Trail in Austin in a white 2015 Kia Soul with Texas license plate 7KTNK.

Guerra is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a crème sweater, purple V-neck undershirt, green pants and black house slippers.

Officials believe the woman’s disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-6624.