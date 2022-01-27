Man on parole for arson arrested for setting fire in Southtown-area apartment, records show

A man with a history of setting fires is in custody for sparking another one in the Southtown area, according to San Antonio police.

Luis Reyes, 31, has been charged with arson, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, a woman said she was in the shower at her apartment south of downtown when she noticed Reyes lighting rolls of toilet paper on fire with a cigarette lighter.

When she confronted him, he allegedly ignited another toilet paper roll and threw it on a mattress.

As she rushed to extinguish the flames with tea, the suspect fled the scene, the affidavit states.

He was later found by police at a bus stop on St. Mary’s Street in the Southtown area and was taken into custody.

He told officers that he was asleep with a cigarette when the mattress caught on fire, but he did not know why the toilet paper caught on fire, the affidavit states.

Investigators said Reyes has a history of starting fires, and he is currently on parole for a previous arson charge.

There was no other damage to the apartment unit or complex, and no one was injured.

