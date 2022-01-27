SAPD searching for person who fatally shot motorcyclist during argument

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers released footage of a sedan involved in the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at 4:07 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Skyview Drive, near Bandera Road.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was riding on Skyview when an argument with people in a light-colored sedan erupted.

Someone inside that sedan then fired shots at the motorcyclist, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 22-year-old Cody Ryan Asbury.

Police said they also found a handgun next to him.

A woman, possibly named Destiny, ran from the sedan as shots were fired and soon after, the vehicle drove off.

Authorities are searching for the driver and anyone else responsible for his death.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

