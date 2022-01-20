SAPD searching for person who opened fire on nightclub, injured doorman

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who shot a doorman (pictured) at the Heat Nightclub on Dec. 19, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who opened fire on a nightclub north of downtown, injuring a doorman last month.

Police said the doorman was working at the Heat Nightclub in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue on Dec. 19 when a disturbance took place in a nearby bar.

The people involved in the fight were taken outside the bar, and the disturbance started up again outside.

Security guards intervened both times and tried to break up the fight, police said.

A Crime Stoppers report said the group was seen at a nearby restaurant before they left.

The gunman then returned in a Chevrolet Malibu at around 11:30 p.m. and opened fire on people in the area, injuring the 19-year-old security guard.

So far, no arrests have been made. Once found and identified, the gunman will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

