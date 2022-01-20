38º

Man, 3-year-old child in critical condition after drive-by shooting at West Side home, police say

Officers called just before 9:30 p.m. to 200 block of Moraima Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to 200 block of Moraima Street for a drive by shooting that wounded 2 people, including a toddler. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s and a three-year-old child are in the hospital in critical condition after a drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Moraima Street, not far from Castroville Road and South San Joaquin after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the man and toddler where inside the home when someone fired several shots into it.

Police do not have any other details but did say it appears the home was targeted purposely. The two victims were in critical condition as they were rushed to an area hospital by ambulance.

Officers say they believe the man and child are related.

SAPD said at this time, they do not have any information about the shooter, or the car involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

