Man critically injured after Northeast Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is critically injured after an overnight shooting on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to the 500 block of N. Alamo Street for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man was critically injured with gunshot wounds to his left arm and left side of his torso.

The man told police he was sitting in a car with a woman in front of her house in the 400 block of E. Carson when someone came up and fired gunshots at their vehicle.

The man then tried to drive himself and the woman to an area hospital, but their vehicle came to a stop on Alamo Street.

An ambulance arrived at their location and took the man to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

Officers went back to the location of the shooting and didn’t find any shell casings. They did however notice that a fence had been backed into by the man’s vehicle.

The investigation continues.

