1 person taken to hospital after road rage crash, shooting in Southwest Bexar County

A road rage incident in Southwest Bexar County led to a shooting and crash on Thursday evening.

SAN ANTONIO – A road rage incident in Southwest Bexar County led to a shooting and crash on Thursday evening.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the two vehicles crashed in the 11000 block of Briggs Road, not far from Interstate 35 and Shepherd Road.

A man in one of the vehicles that crashed was taken via AirLife to University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

At one point, a person in the other vehicle discharged a weapon, but no one was hit by any bullets. That vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived.

BCSO said people are being interviewed, and the incident is under investigation. Details about the road rage itself were not released.