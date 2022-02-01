Boerne city manager names Steve Perez as new police chief

Steve Perez has been promoted to Police Chief for the Boerne Police Department.

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne city manager named the city’s new police chief on Tuesday.

Steve Perez, who was serving as interim assistant police chief, was promoted to the position. He is the department’s sixth police chief since the city created the position in 1953 and the city’s first Hispanic police chief, city officials said.

The former chief, Jim Kohler, retired in October.

According to a press release, Perez was born and raised in San Antonio and began his law enforcement career in 1998 after a 4-year stint in the Army.

After one year with the Alamo Community Colleges District Department, he became a Boerne police officer.

“Since joining the City more than 20 years ago, Steve has continued to excel and grow within our department,” said Boerne City Manager Ben Thatcher. “Starting as an officer, before becoming a sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief, Steve has seen the evolution of our department and community policing. He has established himself as a leader and mentor within our organization.”

Perez was chosen after a month-long department assessment led by an executive recruiting firm. The firm interviewed every department supervisor, several community partners as well as city staff members and City Council members.

“Steve has a lot of support among our officers and civilian staff, as well as across the community,” Interim Police Chief Jeff Page said. “He will be instrumental in creating Boerne’s Police Department of tomorrow. It was clear to everyone from the feedback gathered that he is the best person to lead this department and that we did not need to seek outside applicants for the position.”

Perez will take over as police chief on Feb. 26 when Interim Police Chief Jeff Page retires.

“Boerne is a wonderful city with a great sense of pride in our law enforcement officers. This strong partnership is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our officers,” Perez said. “I am excited to continue to help instill that trust within our community and workplace as we exemplify our City values of service, excellence, integrity, respect, and collaboration.”

More facts about Perez:

Perez has been married for more than 21 years to his wife, Kathleen.

Perez and his wife have two sons, Diego and Max.

Perez is a graduate of Texas A&M University – San Antonio with a BA in Criminology, as well as Texas A&M University – College Station with a Master of Public Service Administration and Certificate in Public Management.

Perez was a member of the FBI National Academy, Class 257.

Perez received the Life Saving Awards in 2004 and 2010.

Perez received two Meritorious Conduct Awards in 2020.

Perez has received several Letters of Commendation.

Perez was Boerne Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2003.

