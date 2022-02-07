Tie the knot at the Bexar County Courthouse steps for free this Valentine’s Day

San Antonio couples tie the knot on steps of Bexar County Courthouse

SAN ANTONIO – Nothing says “Valentine’s Day” more than people coming together to celebrate love.

The Bexar County Courthouse will continue its tradition of holding free, mass wedding ceremonies in honor of the holiday.

County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will conduct the ceremonies on the steps of the courthouse at the following times on Monday, Feb. 14:

12:01 a.m.

10 a.m.

Noon

2 p.m. - Amazing Grace Doves will join this ceremony for a dove release.

4 p.m.

Because of COVID-19, each ceremony will be capped at 22 couples and registration is required. To register, click here.

Couples should also get their marriage license 72 hours before the ceremony, but some exceptions apply. For more information on obtaining a marriage license, call 210-335-2223 or visit www.bexar.org/CountyClerk.

While the ceremonies are free, people are asked to make a $20 donation for the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter and the Bexar County Family Justice Center.

