San Antonio’s mini mariachi singer stars in Will Smith’s Super Bowl ad

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s renowned mini mariachi singer is getting his moment of fame on Super Bowl Sunday, and it’s all thanks to actor Will Smith.

Seven-year-old Mateo Lopez briefly appeared in Smith’s minute-long commercial promoting the premiere of the revamped “Bel-Air,” a spinoff series from the sitcom, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The commercial debuted early on social media Wednesday and features several musicians singing the sitcom’s classic theme song. Lopez is briefly seen toward the beginning of the track, rapping some of the lyrics while wearing headphones.

Ad

According to Smith, the segment will also air during Super Bowl LVI during the match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

No matter where in the world I travel, even the most remote countries, the one thing people always know me from is the... Posted by Will Smith on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Lopez has made several other television appearances in recent years.

He starred in the finale of “Mexico’s Got Talent,” he went on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” and he went viral after serenading his mother in 2019 at Mi Tierra Cafe, among other performances.

“Bel-Air” is set in modern-day America and will delve into Smith’s “complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” according to Peacock TV. Smith will not be acting in the new show; however, he is an executive producer.

The show will debut on Peacock TV on Feb. 13. You can learn more here.

Ad

More on KSAT: