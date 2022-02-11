String of fatal fires in San Antonio this week ‘all preventable,’ says SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – After 12 fire fatalities last year, San Antonio already has seen five deaths in the first six weeks of 2022, according to Joe Arrington, spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department.

“It’s frustrating. It’s heartbreaking that these fatalities that we’ve seen this week have all been preventable,” Arrington said.

As an example, he said the fire last Tuesday in the 9500 block of Mider on the North Side started by “improperly discarded smoking items.” He said the victim had been smoking in bed.

Smoldering cigarettes or cigars often lead to fires, especially around combustible items, Arrington said.

Another woman was killed in the most recent fire at about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Utah on the East Side.

Arrington said it was caused by a space heater that fell over.

He said space heaters must be used properly and as an added safety measure, it’s best to turn them off and bring out the extra blankets.

Sandwiched between those two fires, the victim of another one Wednesday in West Bexar County wasn’t immediately found.

He said not only did first responders have to fight the fire in the 9800 block of Misty Plain, but they also had to fight their way through the clutter that filled the house.

“It’s just a horrible set of circumstances that occur,” said Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez. “In a situation like that, it begins to cascade and just gets worse.”

Lopez said he urges friends and family members to do whatever’s possible to protect those who are in unsafe living conditions.

“Please, try to do something to help them out and try to get them some help,” Lopez said.

Arrington said by calling 311, they can be referred to resources that can assist them in helping their loved ones.

He also said SAFD also has a website, FireSafeSA.com, which also has potentially life-saving information.

“Have a plan. Practice those escape routes,” Arrington said. “Make sure everyone is doing what they can to stay safe.”