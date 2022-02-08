34º

North side house fire kills ‘bedridden’ woman, 67

Man also suffered minor smoke inhalation, firefighters say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Mider Drive fatal fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that tore through a North Side home killed a woman who San Antonio firefighters say was “bedridden” and sent her husband to a hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation.

Fire crews responded to the home, located in the 9500 block of Mider Drive, before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

They say they found heavy fire in a back bedroom as well as smoke and flames throughout the home.

The man who lived in the home already had escaped the fire safely.

However, he told fire crews that his wife, who was bedridden, was still inside.

Firefighters had to knock down the fire in order to reach, but she was dead when they found her.

Her husband was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for minor smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators were called into the try to find the cause of the fire.

