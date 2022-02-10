Woman killed, man hospitalized after East Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 90s is dead following a fire inside her East Side home early Thursday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Utah Street, not far from South Hackberry Street and South New Braunfels Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames on the back side of the house. Firefighters were able to get an elderly man out of the home, but they had to pull out during the initial search and the woman didn’t make it out, fire officials said.

The man rescued suffered burns and was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center. His name and age were not released.

The SAFD said the house is a total loss and that no firefighters were injured battling the flames.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.