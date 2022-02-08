60º

Arson investigators looking into cause of house fire that killed woman, 67

Husband also suffered minor smoke inhalation

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Arson investigators were called in to look for the cause of the fire. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators have been going through a North Side home, looking for clues about the cause of a deadly fire.

Fire crews initially were called to the scene in the 9500 block of Mider after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found flames and smoke throughout the home, but with a heavy concentration of fire in a back bedroom.

Joseph Arrington, a public information officer for SAFD, says a man who lived in the home had escaped.

However, he told firefighters that his wife was still inside.

Mider Drive fatal fire image. (KSAT)

“Reports we had is that she was bedridden, so she was stuck in that bedroom where it appears the origin of that fire was,” Arrington said.

Firefighters had to battle the intense smoke and flames before they could get inside the home.

Still, it was too late when they reached the woman.

”They did unfortunately find on individual, a 67 year old woman, deceased in that back bedroom,” Arrington said. “A sad day obviously for us but, again, crews made every effort they could to get in.”

The woman’s husband suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Arson investigators were called in to determine how the fire started.

