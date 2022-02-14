Large, dead roaches lead to reinspection at West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in December after large, dead roaches were found throughout the establishment.

Beijing Express, located in the 8000 block of Marbach Rd., received a score of 75 and was also cited for storing raw chicken above fresh produce and for having metal bins and a colander that were cracked and chipped.

The restaurant was scheduled to be reinspected by Metropolitan Health officials at the end of last year, city records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Fuego Tortilla Grill, 5618 UTSA Blvd., 100

Papouli’s Greek Grill, 11224 Huebner Rd., 100

Tommy’s Restaurant, 938 Wurzbach Pkwy., 100

Whataburger, 2203 E. Evans Rd., 100

Ito Ramen, 14395 Blanco Rd., 98

Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Rd., 98

El Senor Fish Seafood Bar, 1915 Broadway, 95

Sepio’s Sports Bar, 4219 Culebra Rd., 95

Lung Fung Chinese Restaurant, 4503 Lakewood Dr., 94

Kiku Garden Restaurant, 4527 Goldfield Rd., 93

La Marginal, 2447 Nacogdoches Rd., 93

Bill Miller BBQ, 2750 Bill Miller Ln., 92

Botika, 303 Pearl Pkwy., 92

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 1005 Old Hwy. 90 West, 91

Laguna Madre, 25127 IH 10 West, 89

Pizza Classics, 3440 N. St. Mary’s, 88

Esmerelda’s Mexican Restaurant, 8750 S. Presa St., 86

Sylvia’s Cafe, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 77

Golden Wok, 1410 SW Loop 410, 76

Beijing Express, 8003 Marbach Rd., 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

