Large, dead roaches lead to reinspection at West Side restaurant

Beijing Express received a score of 75 from health inspectors

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Beijing Express received a score of 75 from health inspectors. (Photo courtesy of Google)

SAN ANTONIO – A Chinese restaurant on the city’s West Side was ordered to go through a reinspection in December after large, dead roaches were found throughout the establishment.

Beijing Express, located in the 8000 block of Marbach Rd., received a score of 75 and was also cited for storing raw chicken above fresh produce and for having metal bins and a colander that were cracked and chipped.

The restaurant was scheduled to be reinspected by Metropolitan Health officials at the end of last year, city records show.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • Fuego Tortilla Grill, 5618 UTSA Blvd., 100
  • Papouli’s Greek Grill, 11224 Huebner Rd., 100
  • Tommy’s Restaurant, 938 Wurzbach Pkwy., 100
  • Whataburger, 2203 E. Evans Rd., 100
  • Ito Ramen, 14395 Blanco Rd., 98
  • Sichuan House, 3505 Wurzbach Rd., 98
  • El Senor Fish Seafood Bar, 1915 Broadway, 95
  • Sepio’s Sports Bar, 4219 Culebra Rd., 95
  • Lung Fung Chinese Restaurant, 4503 Lakewood Dr., 94
  • Kiku Garden Restaurant, 4527 Goldfield Rd., 93
  • La Marginal, 2447 Nacogdoches Rd., 93
  • Bill Miller BBQ, 2750 Bill Miller Ln., 92
  • Botika, 303 Pearl Pkwy., 92
  • Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 1005 Old Hwy. 90 West, 91
  • Laguna Madre, 25127 IH 10 West, 89
  • Pizza Classics, 3440 N. St. Mary’s, 88
  • Esmerelda’s Mexican Restaurant, 8750 S. Presa St., 86
  • Sylvia’s Cafe, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 77
  • Golden Wok, 1410 SW Loop 410, 76
  • Beijing Express, 8003 Marbach Rd., 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

