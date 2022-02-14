Young SA teen battling heart condition teams up with custom shoe designer, receives message from Keldon Johnson

A young teen is battling a heart condition, and he's teaming up with a woman who designs custom shoes for American Heart Month.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio teen Isaiah Lucio enjoys doing the things that most kids his age like to do. The 13-year-old likes spending time with family and friends, playing video games and loves basketball, especially the Spurs.

Isaiah’s favorite players are Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson.

“I just started liking Keldon. How he plays hustles, his nickname, the big body,” said Lucio.

It’s that type of hustle and spirit that’s helped Isaiah through a tough time. He was diagnosed with heart failure in October and after several visits to the hospital, Isaiah had open-heart surgery in Austin in November.

Doctors inserted a Ventricular Assist Device or a VAD to help his heart get ready for a transplant.

“It was sad and tough, but I got through it,” said Lucio. “I was really scared at first, but I still got it.”

The device allowed him to go back home right before Christmas. After weeks at home, Isaiah’s first public outing was a Spurs game in late December.

Ad

“I was able to be where I really wanted to be, rather than a hospital,” said Lucio.

During his time in the hospital, Isaiah’s family connected with Kate Orosco, a San Antonio artist who designs custom shoes under the name Kustom Kate.

Isaiah’s mom ordered him a pair of Fiesta-themed sneakers but when Kate heard about Isaiah’s story, they saw an opportunity to help children facing heart issues.

“Me and Isaiah decided to design a few pairs of shoes to raffle to raise money for the American Heart Association,” said Orosco.

Kate and Isaiah have already started working on custom Spurs designs and Orosco says all proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.

“If he could get through something so tough. I feel like that’s very inspiring for a lot of people that we can get through tough things as well,” said Orosco.

Isaiah has continued to receive support from family, friends, classmates and teachers. He also received some attention from one of his favorite Spurs who heard about Isaiah’s condition. Keldon Johnson recorded a special message for Isaiah after a recent home game.

Ad

“What’s up Isaiah, I just want to give you a shout-out. They told me about your heart surgery and I’m just here to tell you, keep your hopes up and stay in positive spirits. I’m always here for you, man. And I wish you the best. Go Spurs Go,” Johnson said in a pre-taped video.

Isaiah wanted to share a bit of advice himself for children in similar situations. “Be tough and God is always with them,” said Lucio.