53º

Local News

Lawsuit filed against local day care after alleged sexual assault of three-year-old

The day care has responded vehemently denying the allegation saying there is no evidence to support the claim.

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Daycare, Sexual Assault, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A local day care chain is being sued over disturbing allegations.

The Ceglaj family alleges a day care employee sexually assaulted their three-year-old daughter.

“I have a feeling like we paid somebody to do it because they were paid to watch our kids and makes me feel disgusted by them,” Uros Ceglaj, the father of the alleged victim said.

Ceglaj says heartbreaking and disgusting is the only way to describe the alleged sexual assault his three-year-old daughter faced by an employee at Pinnacle Kids Academy on Braun Road.

“She demonstrates into a detail of how a person would penetrate something,” Ceglaj said.

In a conversation with KSAT and in the civil lawsuit filed by his attorney Angela Tabares with Cesar Ornales Law Firm, Ceglaj alleges his daughter was violated while an employee was changing her diaper.

When Ceglaj asked his daughter for further details about when the alleged assault happened, she reportedly said “whenever I’m a good girl.”

Ceglaj’s daughter told her parents about the alleged assault on January 31st.

That night, Ceglaj filed a report with SAPD and took her for an exam at the Children’s Hospital. SAPD confirmed they were investigating but could not share further details because it involves a minor.

Nine days later, the director of Pinnacle Kids Academy sent parents a letter categorically denying the allegations.

The letter says “we have found absolutely no evidence to suggest that the claims by the family are true.”

It goes on to state “Our employee – who passed all required background checks – has been placed on leave, with full pay, while this matter is being investigated. That is normal in a situation like this.”

A representative for Pinnacle Kids Academy denied KSAT’s request to speak because of the ongoing investigation.

“That letter is full of lies,” Ceglaj said.

“This is how they reacted. They’re calling a three-year-old girl a liar,” attorney Angela Tabares added.

Ceglaj’s lawsuit names the employee allegedly involved in the sexual assault, as well as Pinnacle Kids Academy, Infinity Rock Enterprises, and Truevine Learning Services as defendants. He’s seeking $10 million in damages.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking because it’s my job to protect my child,” Ceglaj said.

The attorney representing the Ceglaj family says they filed this civil suit before the criminal investigation was finished because they wanted to protect other families and encourage them to listen if their kids show any behavioral changes.

A representative with Pinnacle Kids Academy says they still have not received a copy of the civil lawsuit.

You can read the full statement from Pinnacle Kids Academy below.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email