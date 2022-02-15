Lawsuit filed against local day care after alleged sexual assault of three-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – A local day care chain is being sued over disturbing allegations.

The Ceglaj family alleges a day care employee sexually assaulted their three-year-old daughter.

A lawsuit has been filed after an alleged sexual assault of a 3 year old. The family of the victim claims she was touched inappropriately by a staff member here at Pinnacle Kids Academy. The owners of the daycare say the alleged assault never happened. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/IqVnndwxBP — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) February 14, 2022

“I have a feeling like we paid somebody to do it because they were paid to watch our kids and makes me feel disgusted by them,” Uros Ceglaj, the father of the alleged victim said.

Ceglaj says heartbreaking and disgusting is the only way to describe the alleged sexual assault his three-year-old daughter faced by an employee at Pinnacle Kids Academy on Braun Road.

“She demonstrates into a detail of how a person would penetrate something,” Ceglaj said.

In a conversation with KSAT and in the civil lawsuit filed by his attorney Angela Tabares with Cesar Ornales Law Firm, Ceglaj alleges his daughter was violated while an employee was changing her diaper.

When Ceglaj asked his daughter for further details about when the alleged assault happened, she reportedly said “whenever I’m a good girl.”

Ceglaj’s daughter told her parents about the alleged assault on January 31st.

That night, Ceglaj filed a report with SAPD and took her for an exam at the Children’s Hospital. SAPD confirmed they were investigating but could not share further details because it involves a minor.

Nine days later, the director of Pinnacle Kids Academy sent parents a letter categorically denying the allegations.

The letter says “we have found absolutely no evidence to suggest that the claims by the family are true.”

It goes on to state “Our employee – who passed all required background checks – has been placed on leave, with full pay, while this matter is being investigated. That is normal in a situation like this.”