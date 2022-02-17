71º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fire, smoke had Southside ISD elementary school scrambling to get kids home safely

Large brush fire Tuesday off Highway 281 burned close to Gallardo Elementary

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: grass fire, Bexar County, Gallardo Elementary, southside, Southside

SAN ANTONIO – Staff, parents and students at Gallardo Elementary are breathing a sigh of relief after a large brush fire Tuesday got a little too close for comfort.

About 30 San Antonio Fire Department units were dispatched to Highway 281 Tuesday afternoon near Mission Grande and Del Lago Parkway.

At first, school staff thought the fire was far down the road until they could see smoke and flames from the campus.

“It is scary, and even seeing like what could have happened at any wrong move, that fire could have been here,” Principal Lebon James said.

While most of the students had gone home for the day, there were about 50 students and many staff members at the school. Those staff members scrambled to get everyone evacuated and home safely.

“It wasn’t just about our students, it was about the entire Gallardo community and to see everyone step and take those coordinated efforts really show what it means to be a supportive environment for our students,” James said.

The fire was eventually extinguished but the charred remnants near the parking lot are evidence of just how close it got.

As the smell of smoke still lingers inside the halls, the staff hopes there are no new fires or flare-ups as the risk for potential fires remains high.

“It’s making sure that all safety protocols are implemented 100%, but then we provide additional safety measures to ensure everyone’s well-being,” James said.

Related:

Firefighters battle large grass fire in south Bexar County

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email