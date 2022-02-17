Fire, smoke had Southside ISD elementary school scrambling to get kids home safely

SAN ANTONIO – Staff, parents and students at Gallardo Elementary are breathing a sigh of relief after a large brush fire Tuesday got a little too close for comfort.

About 30 San Antonio Fire Department units were dispatched to Highway 281 Tuesday afternoon near Mission Grande and Del Lago Parkway.

At first, school staff thought the fire was far down the road until they could see smoke and flames from the campus.

“It is scary, and even seeing like what could have happened at any wrong move, that fire could have been here,” Principal Lebon James said.

While most of the students had gone home for the day, there were about 50 students and many staff members at the school. Those staff members scrambled to get everyone evacuated and home safely.

“It wasn’t just about our students, it was about the entire Gallardo community and to see everyone step and take those coordinated efforts really show what it means to be a supportive environment for our students,” James said.

The fire was eventually extinguished but the charred remnants near the parking lot are evidence of just how close it got.

As the smell of smoke still lingers inside the halls, the staff hopes there are no new fires or flare-ups as the risk for potential fires remains high.

“It’s making sure that all safety protocols are implemented 100%, but then we provide additional safety measures to ensure everyone’s well-being,” James said.

