SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a large grass fire in south Bexar County.

About 30 SAFD units have been dispatched to Highway 281 South near Mission Grande and Del Lago Parkway.

Traffic has been shut down in both directions due to smoke making driving dangerous.

One person has been injured, although its unclear if the injury is smoke-related or a traffic accident.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.