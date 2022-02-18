36º

Firefighters put out flames outside downtown San Antonio restaurant, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. in 800 block of South Alamo Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

South Alamo fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire outside a downtown restaurant early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. at the La Focaccia restaurant in the 800 block of South Alamo Street, not far from South Presa Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the fire in the back of the building, near some propane tanks. They also checked to make sure the fire didn’t extend to the attic and the flames were extinguished quickly, fire officials said.

The battalion chief said it is unclear if the fire was arson or caused by something electrical. The restaurant did however take on a little bit of smoke, but there wasn’t much damage done by the fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, four units answered the call.

No one was inside the building and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

