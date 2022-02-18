Spurs, Kultured Misfits release streetwear collection inspired by Fiesta-themed jerseys

The San Antonio Spurs announced a new streetwear collection with Kultured Misfits. The collection debuts on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Spurs Fan Shop.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Thursday announced a new streetwear collection with the Black- and women-owned Kultured Misfits brand.

This is the first time Kulture Misfits has collaborated with an NBA team to make an assortment of items like shorts, T-shirts, sweatshirts and joggers, a news release states.

The items were inspired by the Fiesta-themed City Edition jerseys that feature the iconic turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the San Antonio Spurs on this collection where our imperfect worlds meet perfectly, that’s Kultured Misfits,” Lindsay Barnette, the owner of the Atlanta-based Kultured Misfits, said in a news release. “It is our reminder that, ‘We Were Never Meant To Fit In.’”

The release states the purpose of the brand is to empower Black culture through creative expression.

Becky Kimbro, the vice president of brand engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said the organization is “honored” to be the brand’s first partnership with an NBA team.

The one-time collection debuts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Spurs Fan Shop. It will be available through March 17.

The San Antonio Spurs announced a new streetwear collection with Kultured Misfits. The collection debuts on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Spurs Fan Shop. (Courtesy, Spurs)

