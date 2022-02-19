Houston man charged with stalking after slashing tires of SA insurance adjuster’s car, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A Houston man is charged with stalking after San Antonio police said he harassed an insurance claims adjuster and slashed her car tires, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jeffrey Maddox, 37, was charged in the incident after a USAA insurance claims filed a complaint with SAPD.

According to an arrest affidavit, Maddox’s wife was involved in a car accident and the other driver involved was insured through USAA. Maddox emailed the adjuster multiple times about the claim, which led to USAA transferring the claim due to his emails becoming more threatening, police said.

On Nov. 3, the woman emailed Maddox, telling him to no longer email her due to his “verbal abuse on the phone and hostility through email correspondence,” an affidavit states.

Maddox was able to find the woman on social media and police said he continued to email personal information about her that he had found.

On Nov. 12, the woman had four of her tires from two different cars slashed by a sharp object.

The woman was able to capture Maddox on her home security cameras damaging her property. Police said they were able to match Maddox’s driver’s license as the same license caught on camera.

Police also obtained a search warrant for Maddox’s cell phone data, which pinged his cell phone on different cell towers located between Houston, where Maddox resides, and San Antonio on the day the crime was committed.

The affidavit said at the approximate time that the crime occurred, Maddox’s cell phone pinged multiple times on a cell tower 12.3 miles away from the woman’s home.

Maddox is charged with felony stalking and has since been released from the Bexar County Jail on a $15,000 bond, records show.

