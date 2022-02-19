Toddler in critical condition after being shot in head at Southeast Side home, police say

A child is in critical condition after San Antonio police said she was struck in the head by gunfire at her family’s Southeast Side home.

SAN ANTONIO – A toddler is in critical condition after San Antonio police said she was shot in the head while at her family’s Southeast Side duplex.

The incident happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Dublin Avenue, near Pickwell Drive.

Police were initially called to the scene for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However when officers arrived, they found the child, just shy of three-years-old, had been shot in the head.

Authorities are still investigating how the little girl got shot. Police said the child’s mother and her boyfriend were in the duplex at the time of the shooting.

A man left the scene shortly after the incident and police are still looking for him. The little girl was taken by EMS to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

The child’s mother is cooperating with police and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Information could change as the investigation unfolds. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

