Man arrested on arson charges after setting large grass fire in southern Bexar County, fire marshal says

BEXAR COUNTY – A man was arrested on arson charges after setting a large grass fire in southern Bexar County that destroyed 30 acres, two homes and an RV, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire started in the 1500 block of Sea Spray Thursday, not far from Highway 281 and Hume Road, south of Loop 1604.

Residents in the area had to evacuate their homes out of precaution. Eventually, they were able to return to their homes at around 7:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, the investigation revealed the fire was the result of an act of arson. The arson suspect was later identified as 37-year-old Michael Oyervides.

Oyervides was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Surfside in Bexar County, according to authorities.

He’s charged with arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony, and arson, a second-degree felony.

San Antonio police, the Texas Air National Guard, Emergency Services Districts 2, 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, Wilson County Fire, and Ata-Bexar Fire all worked on the fire response. The investigation continues.

