WATCH LIVE: Large grass fire in south Bexar County draws heavy response

SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews are currently battling a large grass fire in south Bexar County.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Sea Spray.

San Antonio police are aiding the San Antonio Fire Department and Bexar County fire crews in extinguishing the flames and providing air water drops.

Officials said the fire currently spans 25 acres. There is also a downed power line in the area.

The fire is posing a threat to some nearby structures as well.

