Search underway for missing 38-year-old man in Aransas Pass, police say

James Woody was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Moore Ave.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is James Woody, 38. (KSAT)

ARANSAS PASS, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 38-year-old man in Aransas Pass, and a CLEAR Alert has been issued in his disappearance.

James Woody was last seen at 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the 1100 block of West Moore Avenue on foot.

He has black hair, brown eyes, “spiked up” hair, a tattoo of the state of Texas on his right calf and a tattoo of “unbroken” written on his chest, according to Ingleside police.

Authorities believe Woody’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Anyone with more information on Woody’s whereabouts is urged to contact Ingleside PD at 361-776-2531.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

