Search underway for missing 38-year-old man in Aransas Pass, police say

ARANSAS PASS, Texas – A search is underway for a missing 38-year-old man in Aransas Pass, and a CLEAR Alert has been issued in his disappearance.

James Woody was last seen at 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the 1100 block of West Moore Avenue on foot.

He has black hair, brown eyes, “spiked up” hair, a tattoo of the state of Texas on his right calf and a tattoo of “unbroken” written on his chest, according to Ingleside police.

Authorities believe Woody’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Anyone with more information on Woody’s whereabouts is urged to contact Ingleside PD at 361-776-2531.

