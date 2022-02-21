Rep. Tony Gonzales hopes to keep Texas Congressional District 23 red

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page.

In 2020, Texas Congressional District 23 Rep. Tony Gonzales narrowly survived the Republican primary, beating Raul Reyes by only 46 votes.

After a full term in office, Gonzales has shored up his fundraising and hopes for a smoother primary race this year.

Between October and December 2021, Gonzales has raised more than $2.2 million, giving him a significant financial edge over his opponents, Alma Arredondo-Lynch and Alía Garcia.

Gonzales has become a more visible member of the Republican party, leading a delegation of peers to the border last year.

If Gonzales wins the primary, he would face a Democratic opponent in the general election November.

Democratic candidates for the district include U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Lira and Priscilla Golden.

Though the district is often competitive, Republicans have represented Congressional District 23 since 2014.

