San Antonio firefighters battle 2-alarm structure fire in downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire in a downtown building late Wednesday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Urban Loop, not far from Interstate 10 and near the University of Texas at San Antonio downtown campus.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the unoccupied, historical building with heavy smoke and fire. They believe it was caused by homeless in the area since there are no utilities going into the building.

Fire officials said they did an initial search and found no one inside. They had to pull out firefighters and battle the flames defensively due to potential dangers. The backside of the building has since continued to burn and collapse, firefighters said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 31 units answered the call.

A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause. A damage estimate was not given.

Ad

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.